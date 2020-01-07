JobsNow: Youngstown program helps remove barriers to employment

If things like childcare, transportation, a felony on your record or a suspended driver's license are keeping you from getting a job, MYCAP can help

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a unique training program that can help you get ready for a job.

Finding a job can be tough. It’s even more difficult if you’re not prepared.

MYCAP runs classes five times a year to train people who have barriers to employment, whether that’s childcare, transportation, a felony on their record or a suspended driver’s license.

“We use it as sort of a polish or dry run for people who want to get back into employment,” said Roger Beltz, with MYCAP.

The class is for Mahoning County residents who are at or below 125% of the federal poverty guidelines.

The teaching runs six weeks. It covers several useful job-related topics and some life skills.

“Interview skills, financial literacy, computer literacy, everything that you’re going to need to obtain and maintain employment,” Beltz said.

MYCAP will even work with you for a year to help you reach your goal of finding a job.

Graduates have moved on to places like Mom’s Meals, various manufacturing companies and even Mercy Health.

MYCAP provides a flash drive, portfolio, bus passes and even pays for your scrubs, steel-toed boots or other equipment you might need for a job.

The success rate is over 85%.

“With any training session, there is no guarantee,” Beltz said. “You’re well-equipped and we feel very strongly that they’re able to find employment and maintain it.”

The class only holds 16 people. Interviews to fill the spots start Wednesday. You can call MYCAP at 330-747-7921 to schedule an interview.

Classes begin February 3.