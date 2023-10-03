YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Works has another hiring event planned next week.

Around 70 employers and training providers will be at the event, including Lake Erie Golf Cars.

Lake Erie Golf Cars services E-Z-GO carts at numerous golf courses around the area and is hiring a road technician.

“So it’s a weekly route that they would travel multiple courses each day. It’s a big responsibility, but it’s something that’s rewarding and challenging,” said employee Joe Powell.

The job is different than being an auto technician. The company is willing to train the right person to work on a golf car.

It’s also hiring a production line worker for the Warrensville Heights location. That person strips a car to the frame, washes, paints and does repair work. These are year-round jobs. There is no downtime in the winter.

The Youngstown Works hiring event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown.

Gerri Jenkins, of Youngstown Works, explained what attendees should expect.

“You need to come in prepared and open-minded and prepared to talk, and prepared to introduce yourself to different employers and talk to them about what you’re looking for, and see how your skills that what they’re looking for,” Jenkins said.

Lake Erie Golf Cars wants to find matches. It expanded into this area and is looking to build its workforce to service local customers.

“We always have work going, so we want people that are eager to be chomping at the bit but also people that can show that they can do things without being led,” Powell said.