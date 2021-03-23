JobsNOW: Youngstown company wants workers who can also be a friend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Do you have a passion to help others or just be a friend? Iron and String Life Enhancement (ISLE) could be the place for you.

ISLE is looking for direct care support professionals who provide assistance to people who have different abilities.

“Basically, to get paid to be a friend to our folks,” said Jimmy Sutman, Purple Cat and ISLE owner.

Sutman started the first ISLE home. It was a project with St. Nicholas, turning a school into residential living. It’s grown to 33 residential locations with over 300 workers.

The positions include some personal care, bathing, helping people eat, cooking. You don’t have to come with any training. It’s all provided.

“The two things I would say, come to us with kindness and an open mind. It’s going to work for you. You just have to give it time,” Sutman said.

Sutman started as a direct care professional and now, even though he runs ISLE, he worked an 8-hour shift last weekend. He knows the rewards can be so gratifying.

“It really is a peaceful way to work, and it’s an interesting blend of work and play that you get paid for,” he said.

ISLE is funded through the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities. The pay has become better, with some shifts starting at $13 an hour, and some holiday pay can be $15.

“Working direct care with some of our folks is a professional position, and I’m so excited that we’re able to become more professional with it,” Sutman said.

ISLE is a family-owned business and will work with you to find shifts that fit your schedule. Sutman started as a direct care professional. It’s a position that can lead to big things.

“Every single one of my administrators, every single one has worked direct care first,” Sutman said.

You can apply online and in-person from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 32 Fifth Ave., Youngstown. Résumés can be sent to MELISSA@IRONANDSTRING.ORG. Call 330-743-3444 (Ext. 101) for more information.

All physical mail should be sent to Iron and String Life Enhancement, Inc., 12 S. Phelps St., Youngstown, Ohio 44503.