YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown company has developed a special piece of equipment. It has led to a demand, which it’s now trying to meet.

To do that, it needs more workers.

Induction Professionals specializes in the mechanical repair of electrical equipment.

In August, WKBN reported on the company’s high-efficiency billet heater that was able to find a way to get more heat with less electricity, a third less than other units in the field.

“And that has become a product line that’s taken off. We have now multiple units to build, and we need people to help,” said general manager Tom Kearney.

It has orders to build six.

Induction Professionals is hiring an industrial mechanic. It needs someone who can read blueprints and schematic drawings, then use tools to break down and overhaul machinery and equipment, then reassemble it.

“A lot of our equipment is specialized, you know, so the basic electrical and mechanical is a good jumping-off point, and then we’ll train as necessary from there,” said product manager Mark Green.

“We don’t expect anybody to come in and be able to do all those things. We’d be more than glad to train somebody if they have the ability to learn and they want to learn. We’ll be glad to show ’em,” Kearney said.

Once the work is done in the shop, it has to be delivered. Induction Professionals is also looking for a delivery and pickup driver with a clean record.

“If they can operate a crane or forklift, that’s a plus because that way, they can load the trailer, and it’s a utility trailer behind the Ford pickup truck and F-150, so it’s not an 18-wheeler,” Kearney said.

The jobs include benefits.

You can apply in person at Induction Professionals, located at 1058 Ohio Works Drive in Youngstown, or send an email to sales@inductionprofessionals.com. For more information, call 330-779-3456.