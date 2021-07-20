JobsNOW: WKBN sales team in search of ‘people-persons’

(WKBN) – WKBN is a leader in news and local television programming. Today, JobsNOW is sharing some opportunities that we have. It’s your chance to be a part of our team and not just find a job, but find a career.

There’s plenty of teamwork that takes place at WKBN. You can see it in our newscasts as we present major local news in a live and fast-breaking environment. There’s also some great teamwork behind the scenes. Our sales team is hiring right now for some very important positions.

“Our goal is to always give results to our customers. So you learn about those clients’ businesses, and our goal is to make that the advertising works,” said Nikki Manuel, WKBN’s director of sales.

We’re hiring a multi-platform account executive who will sell all four of our TV stations and our digital products, such as WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app. We’re also hiring an account executive who focuses just on our digital products. These are outside sales positions where face-to-face client interaction is beneficial.

“With either position, it would be awesome to have some sales experience, but they don’t need to have a ton. They need to have a positive personality. They need to be tech-savvy,” Manuel said.

Our station is also hiring a sales assistant, which is an entry-level position where someone can grow in broadcasting and digital sales. They would work for a number of different sales people, providing key support while learning.

“They get to learn sales from the back end. All of the things the sales people need to do when they are in front of a client. They do proposals, so they do need to be tech-savvy,” Manuel said.

Sales also works with a number of different departments in the building, internet, accounting, production. Our associates work with a variety of different types of clients too. It’s fast-paced and changes from day to day, but you’re selling the best television product in Youngstown.

“They should have a desire to really represent broadcast television and our digital products, which are second to none in the marketplace,” Manuel said.

To apply, go to WKBN.com, hover over the About Us tab at the top of the page and then click on Work for Us.