JobsNOW: With business picking back up, Ohio manufacturer looking for more workers

PARKMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A company that previously used JobsNOW to gain 28 workers is now looking to hire some more.

CNC Precision Machine over in Geauga County makes world-class hydraulic fittings. It’s a leading manufacturer of them — big or small. The larger sizes are over a foot long, the smallest ones can be a couple of inches. The company makes about 2,500 different ones.

“You need these fittings to drive the economy. In planes, trains, automobiles, industrial equipment. To move it, to run it, you need fittings,” said Marc Karyo, director of business development.

CNC Precision Machine has 100 machines making millions of parts a year.

It has seen spike orders as its parts get shipped around the world — it just needs more workers. The job opportunity comes with no experience necessary — they’ll teach you everything you need to know.

“We’re going to train them from step one to step two and there’s opportunity. So if you become good at what you do, you can advance,” Karyo said.

That’s exactly what happened to a couple of the workers who were hired the last time we featured these openings. They demonstrated themselves and have already been promoted.

CNC Precision Machine needs operators to make precision pieces that are up to standard.

“Don’t care about backgrounds. Two of my best people on that floor, one came from Dollar General, one came from construction. We trained ’em both and they’re phenomenal at their jobs,” said Raeann McClain, operations manager.

When COVID-19 started, business dropped and CNC Precision Machine’s workforce was cut by over 50%. But, it has already rebounded halfway back, it just needs more workers now as the orders pick up.

The bar department could use help and the assembly department needs people too. It’s your chance to learn a career.

“I see us just not stopping with the amount of business that’s coming back,” McClain said.

The company also needs a maintenance worker and even an administrative assistant.

CNC Precision Machine is holding a hiring event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its location at 18360 Industrial Circle in Parkman, Ohio.

You don’t have to bring anything with you but once you get there, there will be an application for you to fill out.

You can also fill out an application during normal business hours. Call 440-548-3880 with any questions.

