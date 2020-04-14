JobsNow: Windsor House looking to hire help across the Valley

Right now, you can take an eight-hour course, followed by two days for testing and observation

(WKBN) – Winsor House is holding a virtual interview day on Wednesday for open positions in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

It’s an opportunity to get hired in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We’re just going to interview anybody that’s interested,” said Cindy Cerimele from Windsor House.

Windsor House is hiring for a variety of positions where the qualifications are all very different.

On their website, you can check out open positions at its 17 facilities, schedule a time and you will be interviewed.

“It’s to our benefit to give everybody an opportunity to tell us what their skill set is and what their interests might be, and then we can decide if we move them along in the hiring process,” Cerimele said.

The greatest need is for STNA’s. Those are the people who interact every day with Windsor House residents, provide non-medical care and assist the nursing staff.

During the current health crisis, Ohio has relaxed the course for an STNA.

“Typically, it’s a two-week course that Windsor House actually teaches and pays for its employees,” Cerimele said.

Right now, you can take an eight-hour course, followed by two days for testing and observation. After that, you can be placed.

Windsor House is also hiring in many other different areas. Cerimele said it’s worth taking a look at their website.

“We have positions right now from entry-level available, from laundry, housekeeping, dietary, of course, then, the nurse aides and LPN’s, RN’s. We have a lot going on right now,” she said.

The virtual interview day is Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can sign up by visiting www.windsorhouseinc.com or calling 330-545-1550.