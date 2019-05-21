JobsNow: Windsor House looking for RNs, LPNs and STNAs at all locations Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - There's a great need for health care workers in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys and plenty of job opportunities.

For many residents, Windsor House at Canfield is their home. Others get admitted after having a surgical procedure and receive continued care to get them better so they can get home.

Windsor House is looking for more registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.

"Most of the people that come to rehab don't want to come to rehab. They just want to go home from their procedure but they need a little more care to get them home," said Carrie Molner, an LPN at Windsor House.

The RNs and LPNs provide care and specific treatment, but don't overlook the state tested nursing assistant. Windsor House needs more of them, too.

STNAs provide help with the activities of daily life.

"STNAs, you're the hands-on care. You're the one taking care of that person and doing everything that you can for them that they can't do for themselves anymore," said Jennifer Foit, an STNA at Windsor House.

Windsor House at Canfield has been open for almost two years, but has been caring for residents for 60 years.

Windsor House has 12 skilled nursing and five assisted living communities.

"You don't ask for appreciation but they show it all the time," Molner said. "I thought it was a hoax the first time I came, everybody was so happy to work here."

"You grow to love these people and you think of them as your family, and you try to take care of them like that," Foit said.

Windsor House has a training program to become an STNA. It also offers scholarship opportunities to staff for any accredited nursing program and treats employees with the same family attitude as the residents.

"Windsor House offers opportunity for advancement, as we place all of our positions internally first before they're posted online," said Deanna Spirko, a Windsor House spokesperson.

Windsor House at Canfield (6445 State Route 446) is having open interviews Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's looking for RNs, LPNs and STNAs for all of its locations -- even the one closest to you.

You can view Windsor House job listings online.

JobsNOW is a joint initiative between WKBN and the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.