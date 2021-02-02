JobsNOW: Wickshire Poland Senior Living looking for empathetic people to fill several positions

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re a giving person who has compassion for others, there’s plenty of opportunity in Poland for people who have a desire for taking care of the elderly.

Senior citizens have some unique needs, and Wickshire Poland Senior Living is there to help them. It needs more LPNs who help with the residents’ wellbeing and health.

“You have to get to know them personally to know what their individual personality needs are to ensure that you are giving them the best care possible,” said Delonte Carter, Sr., LPN.

Carter oversees helping residents with medication and more. He has used his training to touch their hearts and they’ve touched his with a second “paycheck.”

“It’s different than money. It’s the warm… the cash check that you get in your heart knowing that you’ve ensured these residents with the best care,” Carter said.

Wickshire Poland is also looking for care partners. It can teach you how to help seniors with eating, activities and other things, but there’s one thing you must bring yourself.

“What we’re really looking for is someone with a kind, caring heart that is truly empathetic because that is something that we cannot teach,” said associate executive director Cathy George.

George started as a care partner in 2013.

Wickshire Poland also needs another housekeeper. There’s room to grow, room to advance and you’ll make a bunch of new friends along the way.

“This is not just their job, this is their home that we are fortunate enough to walk in every day and be able to serve them,” George said.

Wickshire Poland also needs a part-time dishwasher.

There are plenty of opportunities if you’re looking for work. The best way to apply is to give the community a call at 330-707-1313 or visit their website.