WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A company that works in the business-to-business (B2B) space is hiring.

Intwine Connect is a success story of BRITE. It started with two desks in one office and now has expanded to a different location in Warren. It’s in growth mode.

“Because we’re one of the fastest growing, hottest emerging tech companies in the internet of things, as well as cellular broadband in the country, and our positions are right here in the Mahoning Valley,” said CEO Dave Martin.

Intwine Connect helps small and medium businesses with broadband internet over cellular. It also offers digital voice and monitoring services such as thermostats and temperature sensors that talk wirelessly to other equipment to regulate the temperature.

One of the primary qualifications for the job is an interest in technology.

“It doesn’t need to be a STEM degree. It’s just someone that has a general interest in the internet and devices that are connected to the internet,” Martin said.

Intwine Connect is not in consumer retail. This is a sales, project management, and support position, all wrapped into one.

“The qualifications are an individual who has an entrepreneurial spirit because they’re just literally growing a business. So, it’s engaging with new customers, understanding their needs, and then understanding how we could support those needs,” Martin said.

All of the work is here in the Mahoning Valley, where Intwine Connect has been since 2018 with operations, warehouse, logistics, and support. This is a chance to work with a company growing quickly.

“We are scaling very aggressively with our Verizon relationship. We’re in growth mode. Now, this is a national program. So we have potential customers across the country,” Martin said.

Intwine Connect wants to hear from you. You can email a resume to the company at careers@intwineconnect.com.