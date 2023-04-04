NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Accounting makes it cool to work with numbers, but there’s also a way to add a personal touch.

The accounting and finance department at the Cafaro Company is busy. Tax time is approaching. It has 16 people and is hiring a third accounting supervisor.

“And the accounting supervisor will review the year-end audit work papers that we have for our companies and review the federal and state and local tax returns,” said John Sinclair, controller for the Cafaro Company.

The Cafaro Company accounting staff completes 90 year-end compilations and review work. It also does general ledger analysis to make sure income and expenses are in the proper accounts. That work leads to financial statements which it uses to prepare federal, state and local tax returns. It covers properties in 10 states.

The accounting supervisor should have three to five years of experience. They will also play a nurturing role with the other accountants on staff.

“I think it’s important that we communicate with them that we don’t just tell them to do this, but we want everyone to understand why we do it the way we do it so that they get a better knowledge of what we do and will help them in the future,” Sinclair said.

This is a role that you can grow with and move up in the Cafaro Company, which strives to identify great employees and keep them.

Sinclair moved into the controller position, replacing a person who had spent 50 years with the company.

“I’ve been with the company for 34 years now and started as an entry-level accountant and then moved up over the years. So it’s a great company to work for,” Sinclair said.

A good benefits package comes with this position, too. Applications will be accepted online.

