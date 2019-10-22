JobsNOW: US Census representatives back in town to recruit temporary workers

The job has flexible hours, benefits and good pay

(WKBN) – The 2020 U.S. Census is being done next year, but hiring is already underway.

In April, the first wave of positions verified addresses. JobsNOW is telling you about the next wave of positions and how you can apply.

You can take the census online, through the mail or over the phone. But for people who don’t, there will be a followup.

Census takers will hit the streets next year, encouraging people who haven’t filled it out to complete it.

“They’re actually going to the door, knocking on the door and seeing if someone is home and trying to get them to complete the census in its entirety,” said Pia Brady, a U.S. Census recruiting specialist.

Surveys show the most accurate count comes from hiring people locally.

The census needs over 3,000 workers in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

The job has flexible hours, benefits and good pay. Training is also paid.

“Pay scale is determined by where you live. Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer pay scale might start around $16 an hour,” Brady said.

The only qualifications necessary are to be 18 years or older, a U.S. citizen, have a valid Social Security number and access to a car. You also need to pass background checks.

The census count will be important to the area, and census takers play a big role.

“It’s a great opportunity to give back. Census determines where funding goes locally, it determines your representation in Congress. So it’s a good thing to do. It’s a part of civic engagement,” Brady said.

The U.S. Census is recruiting workers this week at the following locations. If you don’t want to be a census taker, it’s also looking for recruiting assistants, office staff and supervisory staff.

Ohio Means Jobs Columbiana – Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

7989 Dickey Drive, Suite 4

Lisbon, OH 44432

330-420-9675

Ohio Means Jobs Mahoning – Thursday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. until noon

141 Boardman-Canfield Rd.

Youngstown, OH 44512

330-965-1787

Ohio Means Jobs Trumbull – Friday, Oct. 25 from 8:30 a.m. until noon

280 N. Park Ave., Suite 1

Warren, OH 44481

330-675-2179

You can also apply to be a census worker by calling 1-855-JOB-2020 or visit 2020census.gov/jobs and clicking “apply now.”