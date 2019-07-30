JobsNOW: Trumbull Educational Service Center hiring STEAM instructors

The teachers are needed twice a week for 13 weeks, starting in September

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull Educational Service Center is looking for two people who have a science and technology background and who like working with kids.

The most important job requirement for the STEAM Instructor job at the Trumbull Educational Service Center is not an education degree.

These applicants must love working with kids.

“Our STEAM-powered learning program is an enrichment program for children in grades 4-7. They come from all of the districts in Trumbull County,” said Pam Lubich, TCESC’s Steam Learning coordinator.

The county is hiring two enrichment instructors — one for engineering and one for coding and robotics.

The teachers are needed twice a week for 13 weeks, starting in September.

“It’s a short-term position, but it’s perfect for someone who is newly-retired, interested in working with children and has some skills in engineering and coding,” Lubich said.

This is not your typical classroom position.

“It’s very hands-on. The students are making and building things,” Lubich said.

The educational plans have already been drawn up. The Service Center will train people with the right background.

The goal of the enrichment course is to give students new experiences.

“They’re fourth through seventh graders. We want them to know what engineering is and what coding and robotics are, and the kids of careers that might be open to them, and we mostly just want to teach problem-solving,” Lubich.

Applicants must be able to pass a State of Ohio background check.

Those interested in applying should email a letter of interest and resume to Dana Button, STEAM Powered learning supervisor, at dana.butto@trumbullesc.org.