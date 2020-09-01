JobsNow: Trumbull County looking to hire corrections officers

Since the jail is open around the clock, work on all three shifts is available

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Corrections officers work behind locked doors, but the job is an important one and it could be a good start for you.

Trumbull County uses civilian corrections officers, who have no arrest power outside of the jail.

“They’re the law enforcement inside the jail. They handle report writing, basic investigations on infractions, notifying supervision if anything is out of place,” said Dan Mason.

Corrections officers also book and fingerprint inmates into the jail. They might be stationed in a pod with the inmates to supervise them or transporting to and from court.

Officers juggle a variety of tasks, and the most basic qualification is a high school diploma or equivalent.

You don’t need any prior law enforcement or corrections experience.

“There’s no training that’s required. We will train people once hired. We’re send them to the corrections academy as well as having the in-house training,” Mason said.

The Trumbull County Jail is in the midst of a security upgrade. New cameras give clearer pictures and better coverage of what’s happening behind the bars.

“Protecting yourself is being able to relate with people and being flexible,” Mason said.

There’s plenty of staffing in the jail for any problem which arises. Corrections officers can advance within the jail, being promoted to sergeant and even lieutenant.

The benefits package is also strong.

“It’s a county job, government job. It’s a full-time position. It comes with a full benefits package. It does come with a state pension,” Mason said.

You will need to pass a background check and lie detector test before getting hired.

Since the jail is open around the clock, work on all three shifts is available.

Applications can be filled out at the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office at 150 High Street NW in Warren. They can also be found at www.sheriff.co.trumbull.oh.us.