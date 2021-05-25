JobsNOW: Training provided for several open positions at plastic fabrication company

Boardman Molded Products has 22 openings with a big need for inspector/packers

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman company is hiring and you probably already recognize the items it makes.

Boardman Molded Products has been in the area for 85 years. It makes the ladder tops, braces and foot pads for Werner ladders. Plus, SpaceLinks entry door mats for big-name retailers.

The company has 22 openings with a big need for inspector/packers.

“That person is assigned to a particular workstation. They inspect parts that the injection molding machine is producing to make sure it meets our quality criteria,” said plant manager Mark Wilson.

“You don’t have to come in with a big skill set. As long as you have the right attitude, we have a place for you,” said Ken Palmman.

The training is provided.

Boardman Molded also needs hoppers, who are forklift drivers who position things for the inspector/packers.

“They’re the ones that move product and raw materials from and away from the work station,” Wilson said.

Boardman Molded also makes plastic water meter covers, storage containers, even speed cushions.

The jobs can lead to something bigger in the future.

“As you become more familiar with the role that you’re filling here and we’d bring additional people on, it’s very likely that you may become a trainer for someone else coming in later,” Palmman said.

“You know, Dave, you said it very nicely, the willingness to learn and apply oneself, the sky is open,” Wilson said.

Boardman Molded is also hiring quality inspectors and lead people who help the supervisor assign job tasks.

The company is holding a job fair next Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5, right outside Boardman Molded at 1110 Thalia Avenue. Friday’s jobs fair will be from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday’s will be from 10 a.m. to noon.

You can also apply for jobs at the shop, they’re accepting walk-in applications. Another option is through Boardman Molded’s website.