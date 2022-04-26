NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The New Castle School of Trades is hosting a large job fair Wednesday with over 100 employers.

This will be the sixth consecutive year the school will host a hiring event on its campus.

Companies are looking to hire for various skilled trade positions, but there are other jobs available, too.

“Right now, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, there’s over 4 million trades jobs that need filled right now. And certainly, we want to get that word out there that we offer training of course, but there are so many employers that are going to be here accepting applications and resumes,” said Rex Spaulding, president of New Castle School of Trades.

Companies from Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will be there.

The career fair runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4117 Pulaski Road, New Castle.