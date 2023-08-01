YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For 75 years, Youngstown Tile has specialized in commercial projects in places such as malls, schools, churches, museums and hospitals. The company is hiring a key position on its team.

Youngstown Tile is hiring an Estimator/Project Manager.

“It’s extremely important. You’re the first line; you’re the guy receiving, communicating with contractors, communicating with the vendors. So that role is a very key position here,” said Josh Cohol, president and owner of Youngstown Tile.

The position involves responsibility for project quotes. The estimator will read blueprints and specs, determine what product, style and design is desired for a job and how much it costs. Then, help prepare a bid to land the contract.

“It’s perfect for somebody who’s been in the construction industry and the estimating end of things or installation side of things. If you’re a tile mechanic and you’ve been down that road, it’s good to know parts and pieces,” Cohol said.

Youngstown Tile is involved in commercial projects. It’s currently working inside St. Patrick and Youngstown Orthopaedic. Youngstown Tile installs granite, terrazzo, even polished sealed concrete, or whatever a client wants. The estimator plays an important role and is a key liaison on every project.

“Detail oriented. You’ve got to be very detail-oriented to be an estimator, picking up parts pieces, looking through the drawings, and understanding exactly what needs to be done for the project,” Cohol said.

Youngstown Tile is looking for an Estimator/Project Manager who understands deadlines, is a team player, and can build strong relationships with key players. It’s a major player in commercial projects, and they are ready to find a person ready to keep up a tradition that started in 1947.

“It’s a great place to work. We’re a small family business with a lot of family pride behind us,” Cohol said.

You can apply by sending a resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and qualifications to Josh@YoungstownTile.com.