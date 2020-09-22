JobsNOW: Things Remembered in North Jackson offering great bonus for seasonal help

The company will hire over 500 workers for seasonal support

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A personalized gift company in North Jackson has numerous openings for the holiday season. It’s your chance to help someone have a gift they’ll remember forever.

Things Remembered makes personalized gifts for people around the world. It has over 100 machines to engrave glass, jewelry and plates, and more machines that embroider things like blankets and teddy bears.

It will hire over 500 workers for seasonal support, including up to 100 for customer service.

“This year, we’re really happy to offer a stay and play bonus. So you come, you join our team and you work through the holiday season, and we hand you a $500 gift card at the end of your assignment,” said Diane McCarty, with Things Remembered.

It’s hiring people for the production department along with engravers and monogrammers who run computerized equipment to get the job done.

Things Remembered only requires that you be 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

“But aside from that, you don’t need any other special training or experience to join us. We provide paid training once you come to work for us and get you up to speed on everything you need to know,” McCarty said.

It also needs workers in support positions like inspectors, shipping and gift wrapping.

Things Remembered is also hiring for its call center to handle customer service. It needs reliable, dependable people to fulfill the thousands of orders that will start rushing in around the day after Thanksgiving.

“People who are positive, people who are goal-focused. Everyone in our facility has a goal no matter where you work, whether it’s the number of pieces you’re producing or the number of calls that you’re taking. We all work hard to accomplish those goals,” McCarty said.

Things Remembered expects a holiday rush as more people shop online this year, and many will add a special touch with personalization. This is a way you can help as people express themselves.

“At the end of every product we’re producing, there’s a special moment in the lives of our customers and their friends and family members. So it’s a personal connection to the customer,” McCarty said.

These are full-time jobs for seasonal work. It can be a great way to start. Some workers return every year to make holiday money.

You can apply online at Things Remembered’s website or attend its virtual job fair on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can also search for Things Remembered on Indeed.com.

JobsNOW is a joint initiative between WKBN and the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

