(WKBN) – A Valley business focusing on steel construction products is now hiring.

ClarkDietrich is a roll forming manufacturer. That means it takes steel, which is cut into rolls that weigh thousands of pounds, and turns them into something.

In this case, it’s making corner bead and striplath, which are used with drywall. ClarkDietrich needs team members as it turns out half a million feet a day of these products.

“So we’re continuing to grow continuing to look for employees who are open to learn, willing to work and have a great attitude,” said Tina Parker, of ClarkDietrich.

No experience is necessary. ClarkDietrich has had a huge increase in volume since COVID hit and it has not slowed down.

New employees start by learning how to package the product. There are six skills workers can pick up, and each advances them on the wage scale.

“The more they learn, and the quicker they become an expert at each of those roles, they can move up in our tiered wage system. So they’re rewarded for that,” Parker said.

The plant runs 24 hours a day, Monday through Friday. ClarkDietrich will take part in an Ohio to Work initiative next week, which is focused on matching workers with jobs in manufacturing, health care and technology.

“Those are the ones that we feel offer the greatest opportunity for individuals to advance to develop their skills and to really enjoy a higher quality standard of living as well,” said Julie Michael Smith, of the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition.

ClarkDietrich has a monthly bonus system tied to team goals. It has 35 lines, making nearly 200 products in over 360,000 square feet in Vienna, as well as two locations in Warren.

It’s a new era of manufacturing in the Mahoning Valley.

“We’re now into building systems and other types of manufacturing, additive manufacturing and the energy vehicles and batteries,” Michael Smith said.

ClarkDietrich welcomes all groups to its workforce. ClarkDietrich also has skilled trade jobs open in Warren.

You can apply online or show up at the Eastwood Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 and talk with employers. ClarkDietrich is one of 55 places hiring, which will have representatives on hand looking for workers.

For more information on jobs with the company, go to www.clarkdietrich.com.