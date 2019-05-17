JobsNow: Summer work opportunities for Valley teens

(WKBN) – Does your teen have a summer job? If they want that extra cash, here are some places they could look for work.

“Now hiring” signs are popping up faster than dandelions.

It’s time to get ready for summer and businesses like Dairy Queen realize it.

“We’re looking for more people who are willing to work summer jobs,” said Amber Bretcko, a general manager at the DQ in Niles. “It’s our peak time. We need more help, especially across all of our locations, not just here.”

DQ is hiring people to make cones, decorate ice cream cakes and even make french fries.

It’s getting applicants but is disappointed that many people schedule interviews and don’t show up.

The Ohio Means Jobs Center in Boardman was where Raising Cane’s interviewed workers for its new restaurant. McDonald’s is now using it to hire for the rebuilt Canfield location.

“We also do a special event section on our Ohio Means Jobs website where we list people that are coming here to recruit workers,” Laura Gatrell said.

Kids or adults can search the Ohio Means Jobs website and find listings. It also recommends the usual places that hire for the summer — retail, fast food, golf courses, the park.

Ohio Means Jobs also has a year-round program for students to teach them responsibility and help them find an interesting job that’s growing.

“That’s really what we need to look at,” Gatrell said. “We want these young folks to get into work that’s actually in demand so maybe they have a future in it.”

The summer job is an important beginning for most in the workforce.

Bretcko said most of the DQ applicants are looking for that first job and that’s OK — if they’re willing to be taught.

“I just hired a girl who had no idea how to run a cash register before this. I put her on, we gave her training, and now she’s honestly one of my best cash register people I have and she’s great with customer service.”

Many people will keep in contact and return to the job during school breaks.

“I’m working on my third set of kids that worked from 16 to college and it’s nice to see them grow,” Bretcko said.

DQ is holding open interviews on June 1 at the Niles and Poland locations.

The Canfield McDonald’s recruitment starts on Monday and lasts four days.

Dollar General is hosting a job fair at its store on McCartney Road in Youngstown on Friday. You can come from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. to hear more about the opportunities available. You can also check out and apply for open positions on Dollar General’s website.

The final day to turn in applications for the Mahoning County Job and Family Services summer youth program is Friday. This program pays 14- to 17-year-olds from low-income families $10 an hour.

You need to fill out both of these applications:

Summer work program application

Summer work program Juvenile Court pre-screening application

You can turn them into the office (Entrance D at the Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oakhill Ave., Youngstown) between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The teen does not have to be there to turn it in.

JobsNOW is a joint initiative between WKBN and the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.