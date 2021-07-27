JobsNOW: Steward Health Care holding job fair for 2 Trumbull County hospitals

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Working in a hospital doesn’t always take a medical degree. Close to 200 jobs are available at a job fair on Wednesday for two hospitals in Trumbull County. It’s a great way for you to get information, which is the focus of JobsNOW.

Steward Health Care’s Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital have plenty of opportunities.

“Radiology, pharmacy, nursing. We’re just all around hiring,” said Billie Jo Barnes, a talent acquisition specialist.

The open positions also include many that only need a high school diploma or GED, not advanced licensure. They could also be in an area that better fits your talents.

The hiring event wants to fit you with the correct opening.

“It’s great because you have the talent acquisition office here to interview you, and then you’ll be able to meet with the respectful managers so they can get more information to see if this would be a great fit for them,” Barnes said.

Compensation is commensurate with experience, plus, Steward Health Care offers benefits to full and part-time employees.

“401(k) with company match, paid time off, vacation time, sick time, sign-on bonuses for applicable positions. We really do a lot for our employees,” said Michael Provance, a talent acquisition specialist.

You can take a resume or application, but it isn’t necessary. The job fair is hiring for Trumbull Regional and Hillside Rehab, plus, if there’s a good fit at Sharon Regional, they will tell you about that, too.

“It’s a very prideful feeling to work in a hospital, in a community-based hospital, you know, you really feel good about it,” Provance said.

There are sign-on bonuses for some positions, even higher pay if you work the second or third shift. There’s also part-time or per diem work.

The job fair is from 1-4 p.m. It will be at Trumbull Regional’s medical center on the E. Market Street Bridge. Just go to the hospital’s main entrance and they’ll direct you.

Trumbull Regional is located at 1350 E. Market St. in Warren.