SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Zekelman Industries is the largest independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America. It’s hiring for four locations between Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The company makes pipes and tubes that can be used as low-pressure gas lines or in overhead sprinkler systems. It’s investing $100 million at Wheatland Tube, and $42 million at Sharon Tube.

“Those projects are geared towards new equipment efficiencies, and we really need new levels of employees to manage and operate this new equipment,” said Tim Feeney, general manager at Sharon Tube.

Wheatland Tube has been around since 1877. Sharon Tube since 1930. They’ve had the same owner, Zekelman Industries, for a dozen years. A fourth-generation worker is now in the building. There are even open positions for production workers.

“Without every person that is under our roof doing what they do day in and day out, we wouldn’t be as successful as we are today,’ said Rachel Cyphert, with Zekelman Industries.

You cant text ZekJobs to 97211, apply online or go to Wheatland Tube and apply in person.

