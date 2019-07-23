JobsNow: Starr Manufacturing in Vienna hiring variety of workers

The plant manager described Starr Manufacturing as a stable and solid company in the Valley

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Starr Manufacturing in Vienna Township is looking to hire fitters, welders, industrial assemblers and industrial painters so it can meet the demands of its customers.

“We just need employees to be able to do the work. We don’t have enough people to bring in the work that we could be bringing in,” said Starr Manufacturing Vice President Dale Foerster.

Required experience levels vary by position but entry-level jobs are available.

Plant Manager Rich Rodemoyer said there’s plenty of room to grow within Starr.

“We had one young man who started back then in a labor position who progressed to be a fitter and is now in the front office as one of the people in the engineering office.”

Rodemoyer also believes the family environment makes a difference to his employees. He said Starr is a solid company in the Valley.

“Stable, no layoffs, no closedowns, no threats of closedowns. We’re able to adapt, move and change with the economy.”

The company also has an in-house welding trainer who is able to take employees from a 3G to a 6G experience level.

If you’re interested and would like to apply, visit Starr Manufacturing’s website.