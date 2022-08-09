(WKBN) – Work continues at The Orthopaedic Surgery Center’s two-story addition, and that work is being done right now by Ironworkers. The raising gang is putting all the steel in place.

“So the need for Ironworkers has never been greater in the past three years,” said Tony Deley with Ironworkers Local 207.

Deley says work for the future indicates steady employment, including a FedEx Ground plant in Hermitage, additional manufacturing around Ultium Cells and possibly a second energy facility in Lordstown.

The Ironworkers apprenticeship class starts in October, but you can start now and get a jump on the training.

“We will start from day one with all the aspects of the trade, and in four years you’ll be certified, up in everything that we require,” Deley said.

Ironworkers do everything above the anchor bolts, which you can see on this steel erection, piecing it together. They also handle reinforcing, move machinery and do mill maintenance.

Four journeymen work with each apprentice on that training, and you get paid while on the job, roughly $41 an hour in pay and benefits.

“We need somebody with a good work ethic, somebody that has drive. We don’t need experience, we’re going to train you,” Deley said.

The main requirement is just being age 18 or older.

If you have construction or welding experience, it can put you a step ahead in the training.

Ironworkers also celebrate whenever putting a final steel beam in place. It’s one of the job highlights, and iron work can be exciting work.

“What’s nice about it is you’re doing something different from job to job. We complete that job, we move to the next,” Deley said.

Ironworkers Local 207 is taking applications for its apprenticeship class. Visit their website to apply.