GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a company you may drive by every day in Girard and see the work being done there, but you may not know enough about it.

Metalico recycles metals. It may be the last stop for old cars, but it could be a big step in a career. A job fair there is set for Friday.

“It’ll be a good opportunity for people to come in and see what we’re all about,” said Breanna Dyson, a recruiter for the company.

Metalico loads up to 800 tons of metal a day onto a conveyor belt, headed for its shredder. Magnets and sensors help sort it. People separate what those things miss. Metalico will train workers to recognize the different metals.

“There are over 15 people involved in that process, specifically, just to get the material that comes in into the shredder, get it processed and get it cleaned up so that it’s separated so that we can sell it, said Jim Smith, health and safety supervisor.

The metal comes out, and most of it is a frag or nugget of steel. Most is sold to mills, foundries or smelters to get melted and become new materials. The other materials get reused or recycled.

It takes plenty of power equipment to move around the metals — cranes, front loaders, skid steers and forklifts. Metalico needs industrial electricians and maintenance people to keep it in good working order.

“You name it. To move around from one place to another. We have it all. We need to keep those going,” Smith said.

Anyone with experience around conveyor belts, shaker pans, even electric motors is welcome. Metalico is an automobile shredder and full-service metals recycling center. It could be a great place to grow into a sustaining career.

“We’re small enough that we can get personal with the people working here, and the supervisors care about their teams. But we do a large enough scale of production and sales that the company can give back to the employees,” Dyson said.

Metalico is also hiring welders and commercial drivers. This is a great time to check the company out.

The job fair is scheduled for Friday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metalico facility located at 27 Furnace Lane, Girard. The phone number is 330-545-5477.