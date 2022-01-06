SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – JobsNow has an opportunity that could be someone’s answer to prayer.

A Valley church needs to hire a head of maintenance. This is a full-time position at First Presbyterian Church of Sharon.

It wants someone with knowledge of boilers and comfortable with some electric, plumbing and carpentry repairs. The person also helps and manages the custodial staff.

You can email a resume to the church, if interested, to office1@1stpcs.org.

You can read the full job description on www.1stpcs.org.