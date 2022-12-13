BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nobody likes being without a car but parts break, and routine maintenance is also important to prolong a vehicle’s life. That’s why service technicians are so important and in high demand.

Art Williams is a service technician at Boardman Nissan. He hears a customer’s concerns and then goes to work, figuring out why a vehicle is not driving properly.

“You know, fix it right the first time is a big thing. You want to satisfy the customer first and just make sure the vehicle is safe at all times,” Williams said.

Williams is about to complete his fifth year with Pillar Automotive, owner of Boardman Nissan.

It’s hiring service technicians at all of its locations including Columbiana Ford and Grove City Ford.

“To find a good, experienced, qualified technician and they have to be trained, constantly,” said Marty Malone, service manager.

Pillar has established connections with trade schools but is looking to find others to work in its main shops or express lines.

Williams has moved up with Automotive Service Excellence certifications, and Nissan provides special training, too. Today, he was working on reprogramming transmission and engine control modules on a vehicle, focused on getting it to run right.

“You’re the person touching the vehicle, taking things off, putting things back together. And you’re the first and the last person to touch the vehicle before returning it to the customer, so you have to have that in mind,” Williams said.

Boardman Nissan and Pillar Automotive are noticing that car demand is coming back. That makes meeting the demand for technicians even more important.

“Because without us, the customers aren’t coming back. I mean, they go down front, they buy their new cars, and they count on us to keep the cars running right,” Malone said.

You can apply in person at Boardman Nissan, Columbiana Ford, or even Grove City Ford or online at boardmannissan.com.