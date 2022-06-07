(WKBN) – Sometimes the best projects are team projects. They can be particularly rewarding when finished. That’s exactly what happens when restoration technicians turn a misfortune into a miracle. That’s the focus of JobsNow tonight.

Tuesday was the final clean of the WRTA bus garage. ServPro restoration technicians have been handling the cleanup after a bus caught on fire two weeks ago. The technicians are trained to respond to fire and water cleanup situations.

“When a customer experiences a disaster at their home, our technicians respond immediately to make sure that the mass is cleaned up and the situation is left dry and sanitary for occupancy,” said ServPro co-owner Andrew Dobson.

ServPro expected to finish enough of the project on Tuesday that the WRTA could start reusing the bus garage. They had blasted the ceiling with baking soda and used hydroxyl generators to clean the air.

ServPro is looking for people who are seeking opportunity. The restoration technician could grow into a crew chief or production manager.

“We believe that if we connect people who want to advance with proper training, proper organization and proper investment in equipment and application, we believe that the opportunities here are limitless,” Dobson said.

ServPro feels one of the most important parts of the business is responding quickly, which helps the restoration technician get an edge.

“That emergency response is imperative to not only providing relief, a sense of calm to our customer, but also salvaging as much as we can to make sure we minimize the cost to the customer themselves,” Dobson said.

There can be a dramatic change from catastrophe to finished product. It can be challenging yet rewarding for the restoration technician and lead to more opportunities within the company.

“If they want to be a part of that team, then we strongly urge them to come in and say hello,” Dobson said.

ServPro has other openings like HVAC technicians, paralegals, inside sales and even construction positions. Just visit the company’s website for more information.