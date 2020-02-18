JobsNow: Regional Chamber seeking organized person passionate about the Valley

The executive coordinator is the CEO's right hand, managing calendars and summarizing data

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It takes a strong person to work in the background but that doesn’t mean it has to be a dead-end job.

Tom Humphries returned to the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber in November and is ready to roll as the CEO and president again.

He’s looking for an executive coordinator.

“I look at it as my right hand,” he said.

The executive coordinator is involved in pretty much everything that goes on in the office. They’ll coordinate with the internal team and manage Humphries’ calendar with CEOs of companies large and small.

The goal is to help Humphries as he manages the lead economic development organization representing Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

“The confidentiality and the privacy of the information that’s shared is a top priority,” Humphries said.

The position requires a bachelor’s degree in business, finance or public relations. Strong organizational skills, as well as being a champion for this area and really wanting it to succeed are also important qualities.

“We are the champion,” Humphries said. “We believe in this community. We want that person to have that kind of attitude.”

Understanding financial numbers is a bonus since you might summarize data for reports.

The executive coordinator is a team player who may not be the MVP but is a vital, important part of the regional chamber team.

“I just hope that I can get that champion from the community that would really be interested in trying to help our community,” Humphries said. “Nonprofits, we don’t pay a lot. We’re respectable, but the rewards of helping people is the kind of person I’m looking for.”

You can apply for this job on the regional chamber’s website.

The chamber is also looking to hire an events manager, which you can also check out the listing for online. For more information on what an events manager does, watch our JobsNow story on that position from earlier this month.

JobsNOW is a joint initiative between WKBN and the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.