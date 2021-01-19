JobsNOW: Regional Chamber seeking creative person for marketing & graphics specialist

The job includes writing and editing, but also someone who can design

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Do you know how to post social media content and encourage people to engage? Can you write and lay out printed pieces that explain a simple message? If so, tonight’s JobsNOW could be just the design your career needs.

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber needs to show off what it does and how it can help others.

“I think what we’re looking for is this person to come and do. Is develop some new strategies around some of those things,” said Kim Calvert, vice president of marketing and member services.

The job includes writing and editing, but also someone who can design.

The Regional Chamber used to send out much of that work, but now it does nearly all of it in house.

The job includes ensuring that branding is consistent across the board.

The challenge is elevating all of that content.

“So it’s exciting because they can come in and put their touch on everything that we do,” Calvert said.

A newer logo and branding of “We Will Emerge” is already in place.

The marketing and graphics specialist will also have a big hand in the social media content, and the idea is for some new ideas.

“So you’re right, anyone can go and post, but it’s figuring out beyond what we’re posting today. What should we be posting? Are there other things we should be featuring, especially with a membership our size?” Calvert said.

The Regional Chamber’s mission is to promote the growth of its members and the Valley. This position is a backbone to everything that it does.

“But how can we do it even better? So it’s a crucial role, a key position for someone to come in and help us do more,” Calvert said.

This is a full-time position with good benefits. You can read more about the duties and qualifications by visiting the Regional Chamber’s website and clicking on careers.

Candidates can send a resume directly to kim@regionalchamber.com.