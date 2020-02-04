JobsNow: Regional Chamber looking for planner to oversee over 100 events a year

The Regional Chamber's events planner handles all of the logistics, sets the room and makes sure any equipment is ready

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – JobsNow has been a great partnership with the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber to help people find work around the Valley. Well, now there’s an open position with the chamber itself.

The Regional Chamber puts on 100 events each year. The events manager plans each one from beginning to end — handling all of the logistics, setting the room and making sure any equipment is ready.

“Really, it’s a lot of organization and it’s just a lot of making sure those events are running smoothly,” said Kim Calvert, with marketing and member services at the Regional Chamber.

Events can be lunches, mixers or larger events, like the annual Salute to Business or the recent two-day event to help Lordstown Motors recruit contractors and suppliers.

“Some are smaller and maybe don’t take as long but some require months worth of work,” Calvert said. “For us to be able to put these events on and ensure that our members have a good experience from the minute they walk in the door to the minute they leave is significant.”

Event experience of any kind is a plus. Your resume would also stick out if you have a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field, whether that’s hospitality, marketing or business.

The events manager controls the big picture of what’s happening at each event and needs to be cool under pressure.

“We don’t consider our events to be parties,” Calvert said. “I wouldn’t call it a party planner, exactly. These are business events by nature.”

Some events have a fun element but the agenda always comes back to business, education and networking.

“When you’re coming to our events, you really are getting something of value and walking away with something of value,” Calvert said.

If you’re interested in applying, you can email your resume to kim@regionalchamber.com. To read more about the position, you can view the listing on the Regional Chamber’s website.