JobsNOW: Regional Chamber looking for a ‘people person’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Businesses want to thrive, and the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber helps them be successful. Right now, it’s looking for a director of member engagement, who will call and visit with members.

“This person will really take on a greater role in looking at individual members and just trying to figure out why did you join. Why did you join, initially? Then, how can we ensure that you are succeeding?” Said Kim Calvert, vice-president of marketing.

The chamber is looking for someone with an associate or bachelor’s degree, plus three to five years of experience in sales or customer service. They want a certain level of communication with members, and this position will provide it.

“Just have a really outgoing strong personality and be able to talk to a variety of people among a variety of industries, small businesses, large businesses. It could be anything and everything,” Calvert said.

The Regional Chamber uses customer relationship management software, so it knows which members are attending events. It can also be used to analyze trends and help members in other ways.

“What we really want is someone who is a people person. Someone who cares about the businesses and the community and really wants to help them maximize their success and their growth,” Calvert said.

The Regional Chamber is accepting resumes for the position. You can apply by sending a resume to kim@regionalchamber.com.

