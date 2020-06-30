JobsNow: Quality control company looking for detail-oriented person willing to travel

Quality Sorting Services is a relatively new company based in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Quality is an important word in business. A Youngstown company that helps other manufacturers maintain it is now looking for the right person — and it’s a job that allows you to travel.

Quality Sorting Services is a relatively new company based in Youngstown. It’s looking for a lead — a person who can work with a program manager and support that person.

“They need to, number one, make sure whatever the quality objective is, that it’s getting done correctly,” said co-owner Kevin Soltis.

Recently, QSS handled a situation where the caps on antifreeze bottles weren’t tight enough. QSS came up with a solution to provide more torque to make sure the caps were on properly.

That’s the type of quality support work the company does.

“They’ll have to make sure that every single product that they’re overseeing and the people that are doing it that they’re watching over do it correctly,” Soltis said.

That means overseeing four to six people, so being comfortable leading people is a good quality to have.

The job involves up to 90% travel. QSS will cover those expenses and provide a food per diem.

The objective is a happy customer.

“I want someone who’s dedicated and pays attention to detail. If they have a quality background, that’s a bonus,” Soltis said.

QSS encourages veterans to apply and feels the position is also good for a retired quality control person.

To apply, send a resume or express your interest by emailing kevin.soltis@qualsort.com.