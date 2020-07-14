JobsNow: Production workers needed to help Youngstown pillow company catch up on orders

Brentwood Originals stopped production for two months during the pandemic, but now lots of orders are rolling in again

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The busy season for Brentwood Originals, which makes pillows for home decor, is here and the company needs more workers to catch up from some time off.

Brentwood Originals stopped production for two months during the pandemic, but those 200 workers have since returned. Now it needs more to get back on track.

“There’s really no experience needed,” said human resources manager Melissa Lehman. “We do all of our training on the job.”

Ask any interior designer or homeowner and they will tell you a pillow can make or break a room.

Brentwood makes 8 million pieces a year for major stores like Kohl’s, Target, Walmart and Costco.

As shoppers have returned, it has orders for 500,000 pieces that need to be filled.

“Now that the customer’s warehouses have emptied, they’ve been ordering substantial amounts of goods,” said Scott Hoff, general manager.

Brentwood always needs sewers. If you can handle a sewing machine, it has a seat and a job for you.

It needs 50 to 75 more employees to catch up on the orders. It’s hiring for general production positions. Workers are trained on a variety of jobs and can be moved throughout the plant.

“Looking for anybody that has receiving experience, packing experience, shipping experience — anything on those lines,” Hoff said.

A general production position could be ticketing, filling the pillows, packing the pillows, boxing the pillows, even shipping the pillows.

Brentwood wants each link in the chain to be strong.

“It is fun because our products are in local retailers, so you can see those when you’re out and about,” Lehman said.

All of the jobs are first shift — there is no overnight work.

You can apply in person at 1309 N. Meridian Rd in Youngstown.

JobsNow featured Brentwood Originals for the first time three years ago and since then, has turned out to be our most successful venture ever — the feature resulted in 650 applicants at the time.