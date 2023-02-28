CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – In a world where one size fits all, Ohio Living sticks out. It’s a life plan community that is hiring in multiple areas right now.

Ohio Living Lake Vista is four types of living rolled into one: independent living, assisted living, long-term nursing care and short-term rehabilitation.

Jeff Luther is a housekeeper, relishing the role after 30 years as a union painter.

“Even though the surface has been cleaned yesterday, it needs to be re-sanitized today. The role is to keep redundancy in each day in action,” he said.

Ohio Living has 150 units in Cortland. It’s hiring housekeepers and dietary aides. Three meals a day are provided, and an attention to detail with speed, accuracy and compassion is what it needs to help meet the needs of residents.

“Pureed diets, regular diets, mechanical soft diets, depending on the orders that are given from the dietitian and the doctors and nurses,” said Christina Campbell, a dietary aide.

Ohio Living has four levels of care to meet needs now and in the future.

Candice Wynn started nine years ago with activities. She used tuition reimbursement to pay for nurse’s training. In December, she was promoted to assisted living manager.

Ohio Living is also hiring on the nursing side.

“Anybody with an LPN or RN, really someone who has some experience in nursing home rehabilitation would be good, but we do get nurses from hospitals and everywhere,” Wynn said.

Ohio Living has been in Cortland for over 20 years. The work is important, with care and compassion. You also develop a heartfelt attachment with the residents.

“I know them on first-name basis. They know me on a first-name basis. We have nicknames for each other. Their families come in, their families know us,” Campbell said.

Ohio Living is also hiring a director of environmental services. There’s plenty of opportunity. Visit Ohio Living’s website to search for open positions. It also has open interviews every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.