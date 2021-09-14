JobsNOW: OSHP looking for more state troopers

(WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is taking applications for people interested in becoming state troopers.

Attracting recruits has been difficult. The number of applications was over 4,000 five years ago.

In 2019, there were 2,500.

There’s an 11-step process before going on the road as a trooper, which includes a fitness test, written test, background check and meeting with the selection committee before going to the training academy and doing field training.

For more information and to apply, visit the OSHP’s website.