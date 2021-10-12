JobsNOW: Organic pet food producer hiring in Lisbon

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Our area can boast it has one of the few USDA-certified organic pet food and treat producers in the USA, and right now, it’s hiring to make sure quality and care go into every batch.

When your pet is hungry, they want good food. Some of the best food and treats for your animal are made in Columbiana County.

BrightPet Nutrition Group in Lisbon has more than 200 recipes for animal food.

It’s hiring right now, and one of the big needs is for packaging associates.

“It’s kind of a three-step process. They’ll fill the bag, fold and seal it, and then palletize it,” said Chris McGarry, director of safety and human resources.

You’ll need the ability to lift 50 pounds. Some of the bags are that heavy.

BrightPet makes food for dogs, cat and ferrets. It makes its own brands, plus co-manufactures food for fifteen other brands.

The packaging associate plays a vital role.

“The packaging is the first thing the customer sees. So it’s a very important component,” said Don Grimm, production manager.

The food going in the bag is made on site.

BrightPet produces 140,000 pounds of animal food a day, six days a week.

The recipe can include rice, oats, vegetables, even meat, and the batching associate is in charge.

“So they’re the ones that are mixing the ingredients. It’s kind of like baking a cake,” McGarry said.

Much of the work is automated, but there are some ingredients that may need to be added by hand.

“Making sure the recipe is correct is very important,” Grimm said. “We make high quality premium pet foods.”

BrightPet exports 40% of its product to roughly 30 countries.

BrightPet requires just a high school diploma or GED for these positions, and there is plenty of room for advancement among its six buildings on the property.

“Looking for someone with hard work and good attitude. I always say you get out of it what you put into it,” McGarry said.

Being a pet lover might just bring you some extra motivation

BrightPet follows all FDA requirements for hair and beard netting — just like places that make food for people.

It’s also hiring sanitations technicians who clean and sterilize the equipment.

BrightPet takes applications at its Lisbon location at 38251 Industrial Park Road, or you can apply online.