JobsNOW: OH WOW! looking for fun, creative people to fill ‘edutainer’ positions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the true gems in the Mahoning Valley is the OH WOW! Children’s Center. Children love it, plus it seems like a fun place to work. Thankfully, JobsNOW has everything you need to know about its open positions.

OH WOW! has 63 hands-on, STEM-based scientific exhibits. The people who help pass along the knowledge are known as “edutainers,” part educator and part entertainer.

“We want someone to crave being around the families that are here and educate them on what OH WOW! does,” said Edutainment Director Ralf Urbach.

OH WOW! has already established what works. It’s looking to add people who are out-of-the-box thinkers, creative, electric, quick on their feet and enjoy being around children ages 1 to 14.

“When there’s people here, it’s like constant movement, constant enjoyment, constant laughter, constant interaction with families,” said edutainer Kelli Young.

On Tuesday, Young was working closely with Casey in the Inspire Works section, where kids can design and make whatever they want. They can then take it home or leave it for someone else to enjoy.

Urbach was helping Nathan understand other STEM principles. OH WOW! supplements what students learn in school.

“Sometimes it just takes a little bit of rewording or a little bit more hands-on for that light to click on and say I got it,” Young said.

OH WOW! getting the building downtown opens a world of possibilities, just like it did for Urbach. He started on the cleaning crew, but OH WOW! wanted to see what he could do before advancing him.

Now, he realizes that he’s helping building imagination, discovery and learning… through play, and the results are something he will hold on to forever.

“When you do a program for a child, that take-back is how big is that smile? Can I make it bigger?” Urbach said.

You can apply to be an edutainer in person at OH WOW! Just visit their facility at 11 W. Federal Street. You can also apply online through their website.

There are also open positions in education, marketing and facilities.