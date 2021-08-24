JobsNOW: OH WOW! looking for a new executive director

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The OH WOW! Children’s Museum is looking for a new executive director. They asked JobsNow to help promote the opening because it’s an important position to the museum.

OH WOW! has made big changes in the middle of a pandemic.

The entrance is now on Central Square and it bought the building it was in.

“Purchasing the building, that was a pretty big deal. Lots of debate around that,” said Suzanne Barbati.

Barbati is the current executive director, but she will be moving into a new position, helping with planned giving and encouraging peers to support the museum in their estate plans.

“The new executive director needs to know where we came from, where we are currently and identify their goals for the future and be able to implement those goals,” Barbati said.

OH WOW! would like to see candidates who have experience in management, administration or leadership with a nonprofit.

The museum reaches 80,000 explorers a year. It’s had 40,000 this year since opening in May during the pandemic.

The new executive director must understand the mission.

“We encourage experimentation and exploration, touching, hands on. As a result, things break. Understanding what that means is important,” Barbati said.

Barbati realizes the new executive director is going to do things differently with eight employees, but she’s going to still be using her talents at OH WOW!, too.

“It’s important for the future of the museum that we’ve been emerging for 10 years, and it’s time to look for the future and make sure that we’re here for 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 years,” she said.

OH WOW! hopes to have a new executive director picked and starting on the job January 1.

To apply, send a letter of interest and your resume to employment@ohwowkids.org.