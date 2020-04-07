JobsNow: NT Concepts looking to hire loan processing assistants to work remotely

It's looking for people with an associate's degree in accounting or finance, and have some experience processing loans

(WKBN) – Many people are working from, while others are out of work right now. JobsNow is keeping you in the loop with an opening that’s timely and cutting edge.

The opportunity is with NT Concepts.

Last week, it got a contract to help with the Office of Disaster Assistance inside the Small Business Administration.

“The SBA expects to process a ton of loans here over the coming months, and so they realized they needed some extra help.,” Chris Gros, vice president of NT Concepts.

NT Concepts is hiring loan processing assistants. The work falls under COVID-19 stimulus.

It’s looking for people with an associate’s degree in accounting or finance, and have some experience processing loans.

“And that could be anything from processing loans at a car dealership, at a bank, you worked at Rocket Loans. Really, it’s sort of loose criteria that we’re looking for somebody with a background here,” Gros said.

NT Concepts does not have a physical presence in the Valley yet. These jobs are 100% remote and about half of the company works from home.

NT Concepts is, however, familiar with Youngstown. It sponsored the Hack-a-Thon at YSU and has a board member from YSU.

These jobs will establish a virtual presence in Youngstown and allow NT Concepts to attract talent.

“This is a nice opportunity to get involved and make a difference. It’s going directly for COVID stimulus and COVID relief, so it’s a good cause. We’re working to hire pretty quickly,” said Gros.

NT Concepts is familiar with government contract work, and although you might think this job will end quickly as the virus ends, the company always has something going on.

Job openings with NT Concepts can be found here.