BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new owners of the Chick-fil-A at the Southern Park Mall are in a “chick-fil-relationship.” That means they met at Chick-fil-A. They’ve come here to run the mall location but are looking for help.

Joanna Gibson became a Chick-fil-A owner on October 1. She spends many hours working to open and close plus doing many operations. She looking for support with leaders who can take on scheduling, hiring, and training.

“Most definitely looking for that director level that can oversee operations, really cares about guest experience and is passionate about the restaurant industry,” Gibson said.

Gibson feels the Southern Park Mall location is unique but has plenty of advantages and could offer even more, such as in-mall delivery.

The store is looking for support with directors and supervisors. Gibson wants people to help with pieces of the business that focus on operations, sales, and even brand growth.

“I’m a really big proponent of a consistent guest experience. From those first guests that we serve to the last guest, I want it to be consistent and positive,” Gibson said.

This is more than just an opportunity to be a crew member. It’s a chance to build a career. Chick-fil-A has local ownership. This is Gibson’s one location. She’s in the business every day.

Gibson completed Chick-fil-A’s Leadership Development Program. It led to her landing a franchise. She wants to extend the opportunity for someone else to start in the same direction.

“Somebody that is potentially looking at Chick-fil-A as a career option, too. That’s something I’m personally really passionate about because Chick-fil-A took a chance on me when I was 17 years old. And then here I am owning my own franchise,” Gibson said.

You can apply in person at the mall or text to apply at 414-626-0880