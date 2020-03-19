Breaking News
JobsNOW: North Jackson meal plan company looking to fill general labor positions

The fast-growing meal plan company needs more workers for packing and shipping

Mom's Meals, North Jackson

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley company is hiring during these tough economic conditions.

Mom’s Meals is scheduling interviews now.

The fast-growing meal plan company needs more workers for packing and shipping.

It’s hiring general labor positions at its distribution center and production kitchen facilities in North Jackson, Ohio.

Mom’s Meals offers shift differential, competitive benefits and even free breakfast and lunch during the workday.

You can apply online at www.momsmeals.com/careers.

