NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Venture Plastics makes parts for various industries. The company is hiring whether you have technical experience or not.

Venture has 120 employees and shifts Monday through Friday. Its entry-level position is a press operator.

“Press operator makes quality parts. We make we make batteries. We make plates for irons and washing machines,” said Tom Crook, press operator.

No experience is necessary. Previous manufacturing involvement is welcome, though. Crook is a press operator and he’s developed the job into training others. Venture helped him move up the ranks. Today, Crook was making parts to hold batteries in motorcycles or tractors.

“We make all kinds of things, but a press operator reads the book. It’s got all the work instructions on what to do,” Crook said.

Crook demonstrates the work by trimming flash and cooling parts. Parts that get put in a hole puncher, then get packed and out the door.

Venture Plastics was started in 1969 by two friends with one molding machine. There are now 20 presses and a second location in El Paso, Texas with 16 more.

Venture loves to promote within. It also has a need for automation technicians.

“You know, self-starters that have an interest in mechanics pneumatics, hydraulics, robotics. Those are the people we look for in these positions,” said Jim Smith, vice president of operations and engineering.

Those who have analytical thinking, PLC programming or electrical engineering backgrounds are used to program their basic robots. It can be a stepping stone, too. The head of the company’s automation department started as a mold setter.

Venture has room for workers, and room to grow.

“We’re a very diverse company. We’re not making the same parts. You know, they give me their charts for automotive, appliances, telecommunication, it’s very diverse, very interesting,” Smith said.

You can apply in person at Venture Plastics, 4000 Warren Ravenna Rd., Newton Falls. online or by email at Elainea@ventureplastics.com