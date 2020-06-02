JobsNow: Need for security guards increases as businesses reopen

Security guards should make people feel safe at all times by assessing situations and showing good judgment

(WKBN) – If you’re looking for work immediately, becoming a security guard could be a great option.

The need for security guards goes up when the economy is booming or there is an increase in crime.

Master Security is hiring as companies reopen after the COVID-19 shutdown.

“We currently have 85 officers on staff. I’m looking to hire 12 to 15 security officers over the next three to four weeks,” Steve Ruggles said.

You have to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, and pass a state-mandated background check and drug screen.

John Oliver, 68, has been a security guard for two years for the Warren Trumbull Library.

“Certainly want to make sure everything is secure and safe, and the rules and regulations are to be observed,” he said.

The training will teach you what to watch for and how to respond. Security guards should make people feel safe at all times by assessing situations and showing good judgment.

“Main responsibility is to deter and report,” Ruggles said. “[Security guards] are totally unarmed. They’re there, patrolling the property, that any type of criminal element sees the uniform when they’re walking around and deter them from coming onto the property and doing any damage.”

Master Security also has officers who check badges, monitor shift changes and check doors.

Oliver takes his role seriously, knowing security is important for everyone.

“Knowing that on an everyday basis, you could always deal with the unexpected but handle yourself in a professional manner to all people,” he said.

Work is available on all three shifts, plus full- or part-time. There are jobs available around Youngstown, Warren and Lordstown. Master Security can match your personality with the site you patrol.

“The sites we have are very easy and laid-back sites, for the most part,” Ruggles said. “We just require the officers are dependable, honest, show up on time and do the job.”

You can apply with Master Security online or in-person at 26 S. Market St. in Girard from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.