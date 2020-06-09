JobsNow: Mercer County manufacturer looking for customer service rep

SANDY LAKE, Pa. (WKBN) – In March, Flexospan was just getting ready to hire an engineer when the coronavirus hit. It still expects to fill that position, but it’s also looking for more help in the customer service department.

Flexospan manufactures commercial and industrial metal roofing and siding products.

The customer service representative is the first person to introduce Flexospan to potential customers.

“Someone who is a really good people person, and gets to the root of someone’s problems or needs and takes care of them from there,” Tom Hubert said.

It would like people who can use Microsoft Word and Excel since those programs are part of the company’s entry order system.

People call with ideas and engineers make it happen, but it starts with that person taking the call.

If you’re not familiar with the metal construction industry, Flexospan is ready to help.

“We would train them on the different products we manufacture and they would help them find the best fit as far as gauge, and color and profile,” Hubert said.

The customer service rep would build the relationship with the customer and work up a proposal. Once that gets worked out, they would place the order and see it through to delivery.

Flexospan sees customer service as the glue.

“When they get it right, the contractor’s job is easier because it fits right, it looks good and that all comes from the communications from the customer service rep,” Hubert said.

Flexospan’s headquarters is in Sandy Lake in Mercer County.

The job is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with an hour for lunch. There are benefits, including a profit sharing plan.

You can apply in person at 253 Railroad St., Sandy Lake PA 16145 or email a resume to employment@flexospan.com.