NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a company in North Jackson that puts together meals, just like mom would make. It’s called Mom’s Meals. These meals are designed by dietitians and tailored to health conditions.

It was featured just over two years ago on JobsNOW after moving from Austintown. Tonight, we have an update on the need for workers at both parts of its operation.

Mom’s Meals designs nutritionally-tailored meals to support common health conditions like diabetes, and the meals are heart-friendly, even gluten-free. There’s been no slowdown in business.

“As with any business, we’re constantly looking to grow. We’ve seen tremendous growth over the past few years and anticipate that going forward,” said Kevin Hallman, plant manager.

Mom’s Meals starts with the Kitchen Center, where workers assemble the meals with multiple ingredients. It’s adding a fourth line and wants workers for the first and second shifts.

“Production, you have qualifications would be the ability to stand, move at a reasonable pace. Work in a 38-degree atmosphere for eight hours a day,” said Chuck Lamping, supply chain scheduler.

The environment is chilly since the meals are refrigerated.

Workers have a passion for delivering the best quality meals to someone who just heats, eats and enjoys. The meals go to the fulfillment center where they get picked for each order, packaged and sent from North Jackson, across the USA.

“Essentially just move things from point A to point B, whether that’s taking a meal, putting it into a box or putting side items into a box or moving the box down a production line,” Hallman said.

Mom’s Meals wants workers with a good work history who can work in a fast-paced environment and are able to lift 25 pounds.

The starting wage was raised over $2 per hour recently to be competitive with other local employers. Other benefits include three weeks of paid time off and each member of the team can receive two meals per day.

Mom’s Meals also has room for advancement.

“Our team members are our greatest asset, our most valuable asset, and we do a great job engaging with them, developing them. We hire from within. Our team leaders are mostly hired from within. Fifty percent of our supervisors have been hired through working up through the ranks of Mom’s Meals PurFoods,” Lamping said.

Mom’s Meals is also looking for sanitation team members and a maintenance mechanic. There are also opportunities outside of the kitchen and fulfillment center. If you’re interested, just head over to Mom’s Meals’ website.