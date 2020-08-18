JobsNOW: McDonald’s looking to hire at Valley locations

There are about 20 McDonald's in the Youngstown-Warren area

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Whether you’re looking for a first job or a position to build on your experience, McDonald’s has more to offer employees than you might realize.

There must be something special about a Big Mac and golden french fries that keeps McDonald’s thriving. Customers are getting familiar with no-contact curbside pick-up and the drive-thru remains popular.

“But to see so many of our customers coming through the drive-thru is really, actually a lot of fun and our team is really doing a good job of moving the drive-thru faster and faster,” said Trey Locke, general manager of the Canfield store.

McDonald’s needs help with the team. Since many workers are going back to school, it’s hiring for all basic crew positions, as well as shift leaders.

There are flexible hours and competitive pay, which can go higher with the more experience you have.

“We’re really looking for adults during our breakfast and lunch peaks, which is 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” Locke said.

McDonald’s also has programs to help with school tuition and creates pathways to build your career in-house.

Locke has been with the company for 15 years, starting as a crew member and now he runs the store. First and foremost, they are looking for people with a customer-first mentality.

“So if you have a hospitality gene, a customer-driven mindset, that’s who we want. The second biggest piece I would say is teamwork,” Locke said.

You can apply to local locations via text:

Text OH355 to 38000 for the 691 McCartney Rd. location in Youngstown.

Text OH320 to 38000 for the 3630 Belmont Ave location in Youngstown

Text OH318 to 38000 for the 586 E. Main St. location in Canfield.

Find the other text to apply codes on the McDonald’s marquees.

You can also apply at mchire.com by searching for your local McDonald’s.

“So for Canfield, we have these recommended positions: opening team member, maintenance and then another team member for day shift,” Locke said.

There are about 20 McDonald’s in the Youngstown-Warren area.

McDonald’s provides free uniforms, time off after working 90 days and discounted meals.