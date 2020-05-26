JobsNow: McDonald’s has more to offer employees than you might realize

McDonald's is looking for roughly 200 people in the Youngstown area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio’s unemployment rate is over 15% but McDonald’s is hiring.

McDonald’s makes some of the best burgers and fries around. It needs the next batch of team workers.

McDonald’s is looking for roughly 200 people in the Youngstown area. It cross-trains workers, then prioritizes what they’re good at doing.

“We’re hiring people with service experience,” said Trey Locke, McDonald’s supervisor for the Youngstown market. “We’ll put you in drive-thru, if you’ve got production or grill experience, we’ll put you on backline making food.”

McDonald’s workers even compete between stores to see which one is filling orders the fastest. It has flexible scheduling, with part-time or full-time positions available.

There’s also plenty of opportunity to advance.

“Actually, the general manager of our store has been in McDonald’s 14 years. He’s made a very successful career for himself,” Locke said.

McDonald’s has a tuition assistance program, too. Last year, the restaurants around Youngstown contributed $110,600 to their employees’ education through the Archways to Opportunities program.

“The tuition assistance program offers $2,500 a year for folks going back to school, and that’s any type of secondary education,” Locke said.

McDonald’s has the training programs to put you in the correct spot. It also has the programs to help you succeed and develop your career so you’re proud of what you do.

“If you have a passion for McDonald’s, you have a passion for people and this fits for you, we can be the avenue to get you where you’re happy, you’re providing for yourself, for your family. You can do a job you really enjoy doing and have a passion for,” Locke said.

You can easily apply for a job online.