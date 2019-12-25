JobsNOW: Mathews Local Schools looking to hire more bus drivers

Starting pay is just above $16 an hour

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mathews Local School District is looking for bus drivers.

If you don’t already have the appropriate license, the district will pay for your training.

You’ll also have to pass a drug test and background checks, along with having a record free of criminal violations that would allow you to work for public schools.

Driver training includes 15 classroom hours and up to 30 hours of training with an on-board instructor.

If you’re willing to make the investment, the district asks that you work for them for a minimum of one school year.

Starting pay is just above $16 an hour.

If you’re interested, mail your letter of interest and resume to the school district’s superintendent:

Russell McQuaide, Superintendent

Mathews Local School District

4096 Cadwallader-Sonk Rd.

Cortland, Ohio 44410

The district would prefer online applications though, just email russell.mcquaide@mathewslocal.org.