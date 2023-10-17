YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Brilex Industries has available jobs, and an open house on Wednesday will let those interested see for themselves.

The open house will let people check out the job floor. Birlex specializes in custom, build-to-print, full-service manufacturing.

There are many things made at the facility that get used locally or shipped around the world, such as parts used on a Navy submarine or at the Dallas Cowboys stadium.

The group is looking for welders, fitters, assemblers and machinists.

The open house runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the plant on 1201 Crescent Street in Youngstown